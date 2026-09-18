Bombay HC Constitutes Fresh Bench For Maratha Quota Pleas, Hearing To Begin On October 9

A new three-judge bench will hear the long-pending challenges to Maharashtra’s 10% Maratha reservation from October 9 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 18: The Bombay High Court has constituted a fresh three-judge bench to hear a batch of petitions challenging and supporting the Maharashtra government’s decision to grant 10% reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs. The new bench, comprising Justices MS Karnik, NJ Jamadar and Sandeep Marne, will begin hearing the matter afresh from October 9.

The matter was earlier being heard by a special bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justices Jamadar and Marne. The proceedings have now been required to start afresh following Justice Ghuge’s elevation as Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC.

This will be the third bench to hear arguments in the long-pending litigation. A bench headed by then Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya had earlier commenced hearing the petitions, but the proceedings stalled after his transfer as Chief Justice of the Delhi HC.

SEBC Act Under Challenge

The petitions challenge the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2024, under which the state introduced a 10% quota for Marathas.

The legislation is based on a report of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission headed by retired Justice Sunil Shukre, which cited “exceptional circumstances” to justify crossing the Supreme Court’s 50% ceiling on reservations.

The High Court’s interim arrangement, under which admissions and appointments made under the 2024 Act will remain subject to the final outcome of the petitions, continues.

Petitions Challenge Kunbi Certificates

Meanwhile, a separate batch of petitions challenges the Maharashtra government’s September 2, 2025 Government Resolution providing for issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas from the Marathwada region. Such certificates enable eligible applicants to claim reservation benefits under the OBC category.

The State has contended that the GR was limited to Marathas who could establish their Kunbi origins.

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The petitions challenging the GR allege that the decision is arbitrary and unconstitutional. The petitioners contend that Marathas and Kunbis have been treated as distinct communities in earlier reports and question the legal basis for issuing such certificates.

The GR challenges are being considered separately from the main SEBC Act petitions.

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