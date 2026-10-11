Bombay HC Clears Removal Of Kurla Railway Encroachments, Orders 30-Day Notices And Rehabilitation Measures

The Bombay High Court has allowed Central Railway to remove unauthorised hutments along the Kurla–Trombay line while directing authorities to provide assistance and consider housing options for eligible displaced families | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: In a decisive push for commuter safety and urban infrastructure development, the Bombay High Court has cleared the path for Central Railway to remove unauthorised slums and hutments encroaching upon safety zones along the Kurla-Trombay railway line.

Court orders fresh eviction notices

The court observed that the encroachments within railway safety zones obstruct operations and endanger the lives of those living in them. However, the court has directed the authorities to issue fresh 30-day eviction notices and put rehabilitation measures in place for eligible families facing displacement.

A bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre dismissed a petition filed by seven residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kurla East, challenging action against structures located on railway land. The court noted that the hutments occupied land falling within the 10-metre buffer and safety zone along the railway tracks.

“Such encroachment not only creates obstruction in the smooth activities of Railways but also endangers the life of the persons who are dwelling in the said hutments,” the bench observed.

Railway land encroachments pose safety risks

The Railways had argued that unauthorised structures along the railway line were obstructing infrastructure development and posed risks to public safety. The court also emphasised that keeping railway land free of encroachments was the responsibility of the railway administration and that local authorities alone could not be blamed for the problem.

The bench noted that proceedings under the Public Premises Act had attained finality in 2022. However, it directed Central Railway to issue fresh notices giving the occupants 30 days to vacate the premises before proceeding with the removal of the structures.

If the occupants fail to comply within the stipulated period, the railway authorities can carry out eviction and demolition, with adequate police protection. The court directed the police superintendent or commissioner concerned to ensure that sufficient police personnel are deployed at the site to facilitate the exercise.

Rehabilitation measures for affected families

While allowing the removal of the encroachments, the bench also laid down measures to address the concerns of affected families.

The Mumbai Suburban Collector has been directed to document the identities and profiles of the families residing in the hutments before demolition begins. The exercise is intended to establish the details of those affected and facilitate consideration of rehabilitation measures.

The court further directed that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2,000 per month be paid for six months for each demolished structure, with the expenditure to be shared between the railway administration and the state authorities.

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Housing options under government schemes

The Collector and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) have also been asked to explore housing options for eligible families under applicable government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, within six months.

However, the court clarified that displaced residents cannot insist on being allotted alternative accommodation at the same location from which they are evicted.

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