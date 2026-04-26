Bombay HC Clears Redevelopment Of 900 Wadala Tenements, Rejects Developer’s Plea After 13-Year Delay

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai, April 25: The Bombay High Court has paved the way for redevelopment of nearly 900 municipal tenements in Wadala, bringing relief to residents who have waited over 13 years for the project to take off.

Court refuses to restrain new developer

The court also refused to restrain a housing society from proceeding with a new developer, observing that the prolonged delay by the original developer had left residents “languishing in old and dilapidated buildings.”

Petition by original developer rejected

The order was passed by Justice Sandeep Marne on Friday, while hearing an arbitration petition filed by M/s Pioneer Constructions seeking to stop Sahakarnagar Co-operative Housing Society Ltd from executing a development agreement with a new developer.

The society, comprising 826 residential units along with shops and stalls spread across 46 buildings constructed in 1957, had initially appointed Pioneer Constructions in 2013. However, the project failed to progress for over a decade.

Court notes prolonged delay

Rejecting the plea for interim relief, the court noted that the developer had “not taken any steps in the project during last 13 long years” and had “not moved even a single brick.”

“The members of the Society are languishing in old and dilapidated buildings… What is at stake for the members… is far superior right to reside in safer and better homes as compared to right of the Petitioner-Developer to earn profits,” the court observed.

Suppression of facts highlighted

The judge also flagged suppression of material facts by the developer, noting that it failed to disclose that its appointment had already been terminated by the society in a 2024 general body resolution.

The court found that the developer continued to rely on a no-objection certificate that had already been set aside by the state government in December 2025.

Society cites lack of progress

The society had argued that despite being appointed in 2013, the developer did virtually nothing except deposit Rs 1 crore as earnest money. It also contended that allowing the plea would stall redevelopment further.

Court emphasises residents’ rights

Agreeing with this, the court held that granting interim relief would delay the project indefinitely and endanger residents. “If interim measures are granted… the same would result in redevelopment project being delayed indefinitely… On the other hand, if relief is refused, the Petitioner may only lose opportunity of earning profits,” the court said.

Emphasising the balance of convenience, the court added, “The members of the Society are languishing in old and dilapidated buildings constructed in the year 1957. What is at stake for the members of the Society is far superior right to reside in safer and better homes as compared to right of the Petitioner-Developer to earn profits out of redevelopment project.”

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Arbitrator appointed for dispute resolution

The court also rejected the developer’s argument that the agreement could not be terminated without court intervention, distinguishing it from agreements for sale of immovable property.

While dismissing the interim plea, the court appointed advocate Amrut Joshi as sole arbitrator to adjudicate disputes between the parties.

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