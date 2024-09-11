Bombay HC Cautions Public Against Fraudsters Impersonating Judges & Staff

Mumbai: Following complaints regarding citizens being duped by fraudsters impersonating Bombay High Court judges and court staff, a notice has been issued by the HC cautioning the general public not to fall for such traps.

About The Notice Issued

A notice was published on the official website of the HC late Tuesday night asking people to report such incidents to the nearest police stations and also to inform a nodal officer of the HC.

The notice said that some unknown persons are making these calls and sending text messages/links portraying fake identity of HC judges and staff. “Such instances may be reported to jurisdictional police stations,” it emphasised.

The HC has assured that it is conducting an independent action but asked the public to be cautious.

“Although the High Court Administration is independently initiating action against such miscreants and also taking this matter to law enforcement agencies, as a matter of caution and to avoid any loss to any individual, by this notice everyone is being informed that if any such calls, text messages/links are received, apart from not responding such calls, text messages/links, the same may be informed to the Nodal Officer Shri Rajendra T Virkar on his email rajvirkar@yahoo.com and/or cell phone No. 9821281445,” it added.