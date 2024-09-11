 Bombay HC Cautions Public Against Fraudsters Impersonating Judges & Staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Cautions Public Against Fraudsters Impersonating Judges & Staff

Bombay HC Cautions Public Against Fraudsters Impersonating Judges & Staff

A notice was published on the official website of the HC late Tuesday night asking people to report such incidents to the nearest police stations and also to inform a nodal officer of the HC.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Following complaints regarding citizens being duped by fraudsters impersonating Bombay High Court judges and court staff, a notice has been issued by the HC cautioning the general public not to fall for such traps.

About The Notice Issued

A notice was published on the official website of the HC late Tuesday night asking people to report such incidents to the nearest police stations and also to inform a nodal officer of the HC.

The notice said that some unknown persons are making these calls and sending text messages/links portraying fake identity of HC judges and staff. “Such instances may be reported to jurisdictional police stations,” it emphasised.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Read Also
Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance
article-image

The HC has assured that it is conducting an independent action but asked the public to be cautious.

“Although the High Court Administration is independently initiating action against such miscreants and also taking this matter to law enforcement agencies, as a matter of caution and to avoid any loss to any individual, by this notice everyone is being informed that if any such calls, text messages/links are received, apart from not responding such calls, text messages/links, the same may be informed to the Nodal Officer Shri Rajendra T Virkar on his email rajvirkar@yahoo.com and/or cell phone No. 9821281445,” it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon

Mumbai: SIIB Foils ₹10 Crore Red Sandalwood Smuggling Plot, Arrests Importer-Exporter Code Holder

Mumbai: SIIB Foils ₹10 Crore Red Sandalwood Smuggling Plot, Arrests Importer-Exporter Code Holder

After Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi Over His Reservation Comment

After Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi Over His Reservation Comment

Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest

Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest

Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On...

Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On...