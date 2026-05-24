Bombay HC Bars Prahar Sangathan Protest Outside JSW Headquarters In BKC

Bombay High Court | File Photo

Mumbai, May 23: The Bombay High Court has granted ex-parte ad-interim relief to JSW Energy Limited and JSW Jaigarh Port Limited, restraining a trade union linked to Prahar Sangathan from holding protests near the companies’ head office at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Vacation Judge Justice Sandesh Patil passed the order on Friday while hearing an interim application filed by the companies against Prahar Sangathan and the Senior Police Inspector of the BKC Police Station.

The court restrained the organisation, founded by Om Prakash alias Bacchu Kadu, from holding meetings, demonstrations, slogan shouting, dharnas, or protests within a 500-metre radius of the JSW Centre at BKC. The order also bars obstruction to employees, visitors, and vehicles entering or exiting the premises.

Companies cite threat of disruption

According to the plea, the organisation had issued a notice dated April 28 threatening an indefinite sit-in protest from May 18 onwards over certain alleged pending demands of workers.

The companies told the court that Prahar Sangathan is neither affiliated to them nor registered as a trade union under the Trade Unions Act, 1926.

The companies argued that if the agitation was allowed to take place, it could lead to large-scale chaos and inconvenience not only to them but also to other public-listed entities operating from the area.

The court, however, acknowledged that workers have a right to protest peacefully under Article 19 of the Constitution.

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Court directs police to ensure compliance

“Considering the averments made in the plaint and the additional affidavit, it appears that there is a likelihood of sit-in/protest/agitation/dharna,” the court observed.

The court directed the BKC Police Station to ensure implementation of the order. Notice has been issued to the respondents, and the matter will next be heard on June 9.

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