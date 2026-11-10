Bombay HC Bans Laser Lights, High-Intensity Beams During Festivals And Processions; Orders Strict Action

The Nagpur bench has directed police to enforce restrictions on laser lights, firecrackers and modified vehicle silencers |

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed authorities to prohibit the use of laser lights, high-intensity lumen lights and beams during festivals and processions, warning of strict action against violators. The court has also reiterated a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public streets during festivities to curb air and noise pollution.

A bench of Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Raj Wakode passed the directions on November 3 while hearing a batch of public interest litigations concerning air and noise pollution in Nagpur.

Authorities Directed To Enforce Restrictions

The bench directed the police authorities to ensure strict implementation of existing restrictions and take action against those violating them. It also asked the Police Commissioner to file an affidavit explaining the proposed action against sellers, wholesalers and users of firecrackers having a sound level of more than 55 decibels.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the conditions imposed in licences issued to firecracker sellers and wholesalers. It stressed that the licensing authorities must ensure compliance with Section 6-D of the Explosives Act and Rule 84 of the Explosives Rules, which prescribe safety conditions for temporary firecracker shops during festivals.

The bench directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, to include a condition in firecracker licences requiring clearance from the Pollution Control Board. It also asked the Police Commissioner to appoint designated officers to monitor compliance and take action against violations.

Court Reviews Police Enforcement Measures

The court took note of the police department's affidavit stating that around 363 awareness programmes had been conducted in schools, colleges and public forums to educate people about the harmful effects of firecrackers. The police also informed the court that action had been taken against 10 violators for breaching licence conditions.

Police Asked To Probe Modified Vehicle Silencers

On noise pollution caused by modified vehicle silencers, the bench expressed surprise that the police had not investigated their manufacturers.

“There is no whisper as to the investigation regarding manufacturing of the said silencers,” the court observed.

It directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to identify manufacturers and vendors supplying such silencers and take stringent action, including suspension or cancellation of licences of those violating noise pollution rules.

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The police informed the court that 372 modified silencers seized during enforcement drives had been destroyed by crushing them under a road roller in September.

The matter has been kept for hearing later this week.

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