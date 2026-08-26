Bombay HC Allows Tata Power To Upgrade 75-Year-Old Kalwa-Kalyan Transmission Line To 220 KV; No Mangrove Cutting

The Bombay High Court has permitted Tata Power to replace 87 ageing transmission towers to strengthen electricity supply in Mumbai and Thane | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Bombay High Court has allowed Tata Power Company Ltd to upgrade its 75-year-old Kalwa-Kalyan transmission line from 110 KV to 220 KV to meet the “increased electricity demand in Greater Mumbai and Thane districts”, making it clear that the project will not involve cutting or destruction of mangroves.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said replacement of the existing transmission infrastructure was an integral and necessary part of the upgradation. The court granted Tata Power permission to replace transmission towers, including two located within 50 metres of the mangrove buffer zone.

The proposed project involves replacing 87 existing transmission towers with multi-circuit 220 KV towers. The company told the court that the replacement towers would be erected within the areas already occupied by the existing towers and that no mangrove trees would be cut.

Project And Forest Clearances

The project, estimated to cost Rs 488 crore, involves diversion of 4.5773 hectares of forest land. Tata Power has obtained the necessary statutory approvals, including forest clearances, approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), a recommendation from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority and CRZ clearance.

The court noted that none of the authorities had opposed the project and that the necessary permissions had been granted by the competent authorities.

Tata Power had also filed a compliance affidavit showing that it had paid Rs 2.04 crore to the Forest Department towards net present value and compensatory afforestation. Of the 4.5773 hectares of forest land proposed to be diverted, 82 trees are proposed to be felled over 3.8503 hectares in the Thane Forest Division.

No Mangrove Trees To Be Felled

However, no mangrove trees are proposed to be felled in the 0.727-hectare Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit, the court noted.

The company has paid another Rs 82.70 lakh towards compensatory afforestation over 9.20 hectares of degraded forest land in Murbad taluka of Thane district. Under the approved scheme, 10,221 saplings will be planted.

Monitoring Requirements Imposed

While granting the permission required under its 2018 directions on protection of mangroves, the bench imposed continuing monitoring requirements on Tata Power.

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The company has been directed to file detailed status and audit reports on plantation, maintenance, protection and afforestation twice a year for the next 10 years. The reports, supported by affidavits of the company's managing director and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, must be filed by January 12 and July 12 every year.

The court said failure to file the reports or applications would be treated as contempt and allowed Tata Power's petition.

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