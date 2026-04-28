Bombay HC Adjourns Defamation Suit To 2046 After 90-Year-Old Refuses Settlement, Calls It ‘Ego Fight’

Bombay High Court delays hearing till 2046 in long-running society defamation dispute | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: Exasperated by a staunch stand taken by a nonagenarian not willing to “work out” a defamation dispute with six society members, the Bombay High Court has adjourned her suit for hearing in 2046.

Court says disputes clog judicial system

The court emphasised that when parties decide to drag such issues which can be settled amicably, then it unnecessarily “clogs” the judicial system.

Suit filed in 2017

The order was passed while hearing a defamation suit filed by Tarinibahen Desai and others in 2017 against some of her society members. One of the defendant members passed away pending hearing in the suit.

The Bombay High Court judge got miffed with the plaintiff and adjourned the matter to 2046. The judge was of the view that the defamation suit could be resolved by tendering an unconditional apology. However, the plaintiff, who is close to 90 years old, still insists on pursuing… pic.twitter.com/pE8HeRQ0Ba — Paras Nath Singh (@parasnsingh95) April 28, 2026

Judge remarks on ego fight

Justice Jitendra Jain, in a brief order, noted that this was a matter of the “ego fight between the parties at their fag end of their life clogs the system”. He added that such an adamant stand by litigants “prevents the court from taking up the matters which really requires more priority”.

Court had suggested settlement

On an earlier occasion, the High Court had asked the parties to amicably settle the matter. It noted that “this suit can be worked out by tendering unconditional apology”.

“However, plaintiff No. 1 who is close to 90 years old, still insist to pursue the suit for defamation. I do not wish to state anything further except that this matter should not be taken up for the next 20 years,” Justice Jain said.

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Matter not to be prioritised

While adjourning the matter to 2046, the HC noted: “At any cost, this matter should not be given priority on the ground that the petitioners are senior citizens or super senior citizens. It is expressly made clear that this matter will not be taken up for hearing before 2046.”

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