Bombay Catholic Sabha Leads Orlem Way Of The Cross, Over 300 Offer Prayers For Peace Amid Global Tensions

Faithful gather in Orlem for Lenten Way of the Cross, offering prayers for peace and community well-being | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), Orlem Unit, in collaboration with the Orlem Church Ushers, organised the 2nd All Orlem Way of the Cross on Thursday evening across various locations in Orlem.

Community participation in Lenten devotion

Over 300 community members from the Orlem parish participated in this solemn Lenten devotion.

The faithful prayerfully walked through the neighbourhoods, reflecting on the Passion of Christ and pausing at different crosses to offer prayers and reflections.

Prayers for peace and global concerns

During the devotion, special prayers were offered for peace in the world, particularly in the Middle East, and for the cessation of the Iran - Israel - US war, seeking God’s guidance and understanding among nations.

Prayers were also offered for communal harmony and peace, concerns about the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, and the well-being of families, youth, children and senior citizens.

Also Watch:

Prominent attendees

Among the prominent participants were Norbert Mendonca, President of BCS, and Lloyd Mascarenhas, Chairman of the BCS, Orlem Unit.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/