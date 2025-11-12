Bomb Scare In Maharashtra: Threat Message Found On Mahanagari Express Mumbai-Varanasi Train | All Details Here

Threat Message Found On Mahanagari Express Mumbai-Varanasi Train |

Mumbai: A threat message was found on Mahanagari Express from Mumbai-Varanasi Train on November 12. The threat message was found inside a general coach of Train No. 22177. Several other reports stated that bom threat messages were found in the toilet of one the general coaches.

When the information was received, detailed checks were held at Jalgaon and Bhusawal station. Report by Loksatta added that messages like Pakistan Zindabad, ISI Zindabad, to messaged of bomb planted in the train were found.

According to the report, at Jalgaon station the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), local police, intelligence units, dog squads, and bomb disposal experts, conducted a thorough inspection of the train.

Quoting Railway Security Force officials, NDTV Marathi reported that an unidentified individual had scribbled a message inside the toilet of one of the Mahanagari Express coaches, claiming a bomb was present on the train. However, no suspicious items or individuals were found during the search.

The threat also came amid the time when security has been heightened across Indian cities after Delhi was hit by a horrific blast that took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Red Fort metro station on November 10. The blast led to death of 12 people while 20 were left injured, gutting several vehicles.

Delhi Airport Bomb Scare

A bomb threat was reported at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 at around 4 p.m. on November 12. According to the report, the threat email was received on IndiGo’s grievance portal which mentioned airports in Delhi, Chennai, and Goa. The fire department later confirmed the bomb threat at Delhi Airport T3 was a hoax. After the threat was received, precautionary checks were conducted at all locations.

Air India Express Bomb Threat

An Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi on November 12 received bomb threat. The incident occured on an Air India Express flight IX 1023 which departs from Mumbai at 1.30 PM. The plane landed in Varanasi and all 176 passengers were evacuated safely.

Comfirming the same, an Air India Express spokesperson said that after the threat was received, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated."

