Coronavirus in Mumbai: What is BMC’s massive plan to utilise open spaces in Mumbai?

As the number of coronavirus positive patients is expected to surge to 75,000 by end of May 31 in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have launched a massive exercise to further strengthen the health infrastructure by putting in place COVID hospitals and quarantine and isolation facilities on the open spaces, big halls and closed companies in the city.

Already the work is nearing completion at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mahalaxmi Racecourse while similar facilities were completed at Richardson & Cruddas near JJ Hospital, Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium. State public health department officer told FPJ,’’ The Mahalaxmi racecourse parking space has been converted into quarantine and hospital facility while Worli’s NSCI Dome and the Nehru Science Centre are being converted into Covid-19 facilities.’’ He informed that these facilities are being developed by the stranded migrant workers.

This is necessary as BMC Task Force had earlier had projected that 10% of the total positive patients would need hospital bed. However, the revised estimates show that a good 30-40% of corona positive patients are occupying hospital beds. Many of them are of course asymptomatic but are either elderly or with co-morbidities. Patients simply feel a hospital bed more reassuring.

Additionally, Nair Hospital will be soon ready with a total of 935 beds 388 of which are already commissioned. Further, 7 Hills, HBT Trauma, Kasturba are also ramping up capacities significantly & parts of KEM, Sion & Cooper which are being readied. Government hospitals & private hospitals are also augmenting capacities.

BMC Task Force member said the civic body is stepping up the house to house surveillance to reach out to the most vulnerable people in slums and slum like areas in the wards most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’Those above 60 years, with co-morbidities & unable to maintain oxygen saturation above 95 are under BMC’s radar. They are being taken care at Covid Care Centres and hospitals for treatment. Early detection has always been the single most critical ingredient of any public health campaign,’’ he added.