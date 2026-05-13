BMC's Massive Anti-Encroachment Drive In Mumbai's Malad; Removes Illegal Shops & Hawkers - VIDEO | Malad Culture

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Anand Nagar area of Malad West, removing several illegal shops and hawkers operating in the locality. The civic body conducted the operation amid its ongoing crackdown against unauthorised hawkers and encroachments across Mumbai.

According to a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘Malad Culture’, civic officials were seen carrying out the demolition drive with the help of a JCB, while police personnel remained deployed at the spot to maintain law and order during the operation. The visuals showed structures being demolished as authorities cleared encroachments from the area.

The drive was reportedly undertaken to remove illegal shops and unauthorised hawkers occupying public spaces in the vicinity. The BMC has intensified anti-encroachment action in several parts of the city in recent weeks, stating that the aim is to ease congestion, improve pedestrian movement, and reclaim public spaces.

The action in Malad West comes at a time when the civic body has been conducting similar drives across Mumbai against illegal hawkers and roadside encroachments.

In another major operation on April 29th, the BMC’s E Ward carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in Kamathipura, clearing around 70 illegal hawkers and scrap dealers from multiple areas of the locality.

The operation targeted several congested stretches, including lanes 1 to 15 in Kamathipura, along with Shuklaji Street, Shankar Pupala Marg, Siddharth Nagar, and Bapti Marg. Officials said the drive was aimed at removing illegal structures, reducing congestion, and restoring accessibility in one of South Mumbai’s densely populated neighbourhoods.

Civic teams deployed five encroachment removal vehicles, a JCB machine, and additional equipment during the Kamathipura operation. Illegal setups occupying public spaces were dismantled and removed as part of the exercise.

An official associated with the drive said the action forms part of the BMC’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal encroachments and improve accessibility in crowded localities across the city.

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