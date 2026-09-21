BMC's IoT Push: Ultrasonic Meters To Track Tanker Water Every 15 Minutes | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a bid to plug loopholes in water distribution and curb suspected pilferage, the BMC is turning to technology to keep a tighter watch on its tanker-filling network. IoT-based ultrasonic water meters will be installed at 31 round-the-clock filling centres across Mumbai, with water-dispatch data automatically transmitted to the civic body’s Aqua Server every 15 minutes.

The BMC’s six-year-old mechanical metering system has exposed a key gap in tracking tanker water supply. Though 64 meters installed in 2019 remain functional, water dispatched to tankers is still logged manually at local reservoirs. The gap became critical during the 2026 summer, when depleted water stocks triggered an acute shortage and sharply increased dependence on tanker supplies between February and May.

With tanker operations surging, the BMC is moving to plug a critical gap in water accounting. The existing mechanical meters cannot transmit readings to the Planning and Control Department or the Aqua Server, leaving the civic body reliant on manual records. To tighten monitoring, the civic body plans to install IoT-based ultrasonic meters at tanker-filling centres across the city and suburbs. The meters will relay water-dispatch data to the Aqua Server every 15 minutes, enabling near real-time tracking of tanker supplies.

"During water shortages, multiple tankers arrive simultaneously at filling centres, creating high pressure and flow rates that can compromise the accuracy of mechanical meters. IoT-enabled ultrasonic meters, with no moving parts or gear friction, can handle higher flow rates while delivering more reliable and accurate measurement. They also require minimal maintenance, reducing operating costs and wear. With an expected service life of more than 10 years, ultrasonic meters offer a more durable and cost-efficient alternative to conventional mechanical meters," said a civic official.

The BMC is set to appoint M/s. Happy Solutions to supply ultrasonic water meters and operate and maintain them for five years at a cost of Rs. 1.33 crore. It also plans a dedicated digital portal to issue permissions and track tanker operations, on the lines of its desilting-work monitoring system.

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