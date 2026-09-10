BMC's ₹4.99 Crore AI Brain Disease Diagnosis Project At KEM Hospital Sent Back Over Tender Issues | IANS

Mumbai: The BMC administration’s proposal to spend Rs 4.99 crore on an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system for diagnosing neurological diseases at KEM Hospital was sent back on Wednesday after members of the Standing Committee raised questions over the lack of a proper tendering process and the selection of a Bengaluru-based IT firm.

BMC proposal faces objections

The proposal, which was to introduce the technology on a pilot basis for 150 patients suffering from epilepsy and brain tumours over 12 months, was opposed by several members during the Standing Committee meeting held on September 9.

Congress corporator from Kurla, Ashraf Azmi, questioned why a Bengaluru-based IT company was being selected for the project and said other technology firms should also be given a level playing field to participate through a transparent tendering process.

Azmi also questioned what would happen after the one-year pilot period ends, particularly if patients continue to require the technology and are eventually asked to pay for the service. He further pointed out that the proposed technology is limited to diagnosis and analysis and does not provide treatment.

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Members seek clarity on project

“Is the civic body only focusing on diagnosis, or is it also looking at treatment?” members questioned, while seeking greater clarity on the long-term plan, selection process and financial implications of the project.

According to the proposal, the project was developed by BrainSightAI Technology Pvt Ltd, an incubatee of the BMC’s Society for Mumbai Incubation Lab to Entrepreneurship (SMILE) Council. The company was proposed to be paid Rs 4.99 crore for implementing the AI- and neuroscience-based project at KEM Hospital.

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AI system details reviewed

The system was proposed to be used on 150 epilepsy and brain tumour patients for 12 months to assist in diagnosis and analysis and monitor changes in patients’ condition after surgery.

However, members raised concerns over the manner in which the company was selected and sought a transparent process that would allow other eligible IT and technology companies to compete.

Following the objections, the BMC administration withdrew the proposal from the meeting for reconsideration instead of putting it to a vote.

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