BMC Yet To Pay ₹12-Lakh Human Rights Penalty In Shatabdi Hospital ECG Case

Mumbai: Despite a clear directive from the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to pay a Rs12-lakh penalty imposed for serious violations of patient rights at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. The Right Commission had even issued a reminder in October end last year.

As per sources, the amount remained unpaid until at least December, even after the Commission sent a reminder towards the end of October.

The penalty stems from a human rights complaint that exposed how untrained staff, including sweepers and ward boys, were allowed to conduct electrocardiogram (ECG) tests at the civic-run Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi. The MSHRC held that ECGs — a critical diagnostic procedure — were being carried out by unauthorised personnel due to the prolonged vacancy of a qualified ECG technician post.

During the proceedings, the hospital admitted that the technician’s post had remained vacant for over a year. In the absence of trained staff, ward-level employees were tasked with conducting ECGs, resulting in thousands of tests being performed by unqualified personnel over several months. The Commission observed that this posed a serious risk to patient safety and amounted to a violation of the right to health.

Taking a stern view, the MSHRC imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the BMC, calculated at Rs 1 lakh per month for the duration of the lapse. The Commission directed that the amount be deposited with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, noting that identifying and compensating individual victims was impractical given the scale of the violation.

Following the order, the BMC’s health department issued a circular instructing all civic hospitals to ensure that ECGs are conducted only by qualified technicians. However, the RTI response indicates that compliance with the financial penalty itself has been delayed, raising concerns about accountability and enforcement of human rights orders against the country’s richest civic body.

Despite repeated attempts, Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) did not respond to calls and messages.

