BMC warns citizens against cutting trees for Holika Dahan

Mumbai: The BMC has appealed to citizens not to cut trees to celebrate Holi and has warned that police complaints will be registered against those involved in illegal cutting for the festival.

The BMC has said citizens should save trees in the best interest of the environment. In the advisory sent out on Monday, Superintendent of Gardens, Jitendra Pardeshi, has asked alert citizens to call with complaints if they witness such incidents.

Traditionally, the Holika Dahan ritual is celebrated with a wood pyre lit by devotees to make offerings. According to Hindu mythology, demoness Holika, the sister of King Hiranyakashipu, was burnt to death and the ritual symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

People often gather wood by illegally cutting trees in the neighbourhood shortly before the festival.

A senior civic official said, “Under the provisions of the Maharashtra Trees Protection and Conservation Act, it is an offence to cut any tree without the permission of local forest and tree authorities. The offence attracts imprisonment of seven days to one year and also a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the nature of the violation.”

Officials said that at the municipal ward level, officials will keep a close eye on such activities by deploying surveillance teams. They also said these rules are being enforced for not just protecting the trees in public spaces but also inside gated housing societies.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:53 AM IST