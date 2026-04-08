BMC Unveils Premium Pay-To-Use 'Aspirational' Toilets At Fashion Street, Lion Gate & Other Key City Landmarks In South Mumbai - Details Here | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at upgrading civic amenities to match the standards of office complexes and shopping malls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced seven ‘aspirational’ public toilets across high-footfall locations in South Mumbai. The initiative targets areas frequently visited by tourists and devotees, with the civic body planning to extend the model to 67 locations in the suburbs over the next year.

According to a report by Mid-day, the newly developed facilities have been strategically placed at prominent and culturally significant sites, including Lion Gate, Bombay High Court, Vidhan Bhavan, Banganga near the historic Walkeshwar Temple, Fashion Street, and Mahim beach. These areas witness heavy daily footfall, making them crucial for improved sanitation infrastructure.

The project is part of a broader effort to enhance the quality and accessibility of public toilets in the city. Users are required to pay a nominal fee of Rs.5, while access to additional amenities remains free of cost.

Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner in charge of the solid waste management department, told Mid-day that South Mumbai was prioritised in the first phase due to space availability and dense footfall patterns. “Colaba alone sees a daytime footfall of around 40 lakh and about two lakh at night. Based on surveys, we have identified 67 locations in the suburbs for similar facilities,” he said.

The aspirational toilets are equipped with modern features aimed at ensuring hygiene, safety, and inclusivity. These include dedicated facilities for persons with disabilities, European-style toilet seats for men, women, and transgender individuals, and provisions such as changing rooms and baby feeding areas for women, depending on space availability.

Additional amenities include hand dryers, sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines, CCTV surveillance in common areas, and fire safety equipment. The structures are also fitted with solar panels, overhead water tanks, and dedicated maintenance and utility ducts. Notably, UV digital printing has been incorporated to improve visibility in low-light conditions.

The BMC’s initiative reflects a shift towards upgrading essential public infrastructure, particularly in areas that shape the city’s public image and experience for both residents and visitors.

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