BMC Told To Halt Illegal Construction, Shut Unauthorised Hotel In Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that an inquiry has been ordered into alleged illegal construction on a plot in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) F/South Ward. She said preliminary findings indicate that a hotel is operating illegally on the site and that property tax dues are pending.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion raised by MLA Ajay Choudhari, with participation from MLA Ram Kadam, Misal said the BMC would be directed to immediately halt the ongoing construction and initiate action to shut down the unauthorised hotel.

The Minister further said a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted into the matter. Officials found responsible for any irregularities would face strict disciplinary action, and criminal cases would also be registered if warranted based on the inquiry findings.

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