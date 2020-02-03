BMC to adopt plasma plan for garbage decomposition

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to adopt a new plasma technique for garbage segregation and disposal, which will be implemented in Mumbai City and its suburbs and will process 5 metric tonnes of waste daily.

Plasma technology will be used for segregation and disposal of wet and dry waste and decomposition and processing in a scientific manner. At present, about 6800 metric tonnes of solid waste is produced everyday in Mumbai, out of which about 5000 metric tonnes of solid waste is processed scientifically at Kanjur Marg.

At the Deonar dumping ground, about 1800 metric tonnes of waste is disposed in the traditional manner while plastic waste is recycled.Nevertheless, to some extent, wet and dry waste accumulate together and mechanisms need to be set up to process hazardous waste such as sanitary pads, which is why BMC has opted for plasma technology.

For Rs 6,86,90,160 as the estimated cost for the work, Hindustan Engg Corp has been appointed as it was the lowest bidder for the work.

"Plasma technology can scientifically process and dispose hazardous waste and 4000 metric tonnes of waste will be disposed in its initial stage. Work will begin three months after approval from the Standing Committee," said Ashok Khaire, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Solid Waste Management.