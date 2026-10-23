BMC Targets 184 Garbage Hotspots In Mumbai, Orders Stricter Monitoring Of Waste And Construction Debris

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma has directed BMC officials to eliminate garbage-dumping hotspots, improve dry waste segregation and strengthen monitoring of construction debris disposal across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Mumbai’s battle against garbage dumping remains far from over, with 184 of the 286 identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) yet to be eliminated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed ward officials to map every hotspot, tighten CCTV surveillance and tackle the root causes of recurring garbage accumulation.

Making it clear that temporary clean-ups are not enough, the civic administration has called for permanent solutions and strict penalties against habitual offenders to prevent cleared spots from turning into dumping grounds again.

🔷माननीय मुंबई उच्च न्यायालयाने बृहन्मुंबईतील स्वच्छतेच्या बाबतीत दिलेल्या निर्देशांचे पालन करण्यासाठी संपूर्ण प्रशासन कटिबद्ध असून, त्यानुसार स्वच्छतेबाबत लवकरात लवकर दृश्य स्वरुपात बदल दिसायला हवे, असे निर्देश अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (पश्चिम उपनगरे) डॉ. विपिन शर्मा यांनी दिले आहेत. 🔷तसेच, कचरा संकलन आणि वाहतुकीसाठी महानगरपालिकेने प्रभावी यंत्रणा विकसित केली आहे. प्रशासकीय विभाग (वॉर्ड) स्तरावर या यंत्रणेचा तितक्याच प्रभावीपणे वापर करावा. 🔷मुंबईतील कचरा साचण्याची संभाव्य ठिकाणे (Garbage Vulnerable Points – GVP) ओळखून त्यांचे नकाशांकन करणे, अशा ठिकाणी सीसीटीव्ही यंत्रणेद्वारे नियमित देखरेख ठेवणे आणि संबंधित प्रशासकीय विभाग कार्यालयांनी कचरा साचण्यामागील कारणांचे विश्लेषण करून कायमस्वरूपी उपाययोजना कराव्यात. 🔷बांधकाम व पाडकाम राडारोड्याचे योग्य व्यवस्थापन करण्यासाठी तसेच सार्वजनिक स्वच्छतागृहांच्या सुविधांमध्ये सुधारणा करण्यासाठी आवश्यक प्रभावी उपाययोजना कराव्यात, असेही डॉ. शर्मा यांनी सांगितले. 🔷बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन विभागाची आढावा बैठक डॉ. विपिन शर्मा यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली आज वरळी येथील महानगरपालिकेच्या कमांड सेंटर येथे पार पडली. 🔷उप आयुक्त (घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन) श्री. किरण दिघावकर, सह आयुक्त, परिमंडळांचे उप आयुक्त, सर्व प्रशासकीय विभागांचे (वॉर्ड) सहायक आयुक्त तसेच संबंधित अधिकारी यावेळी उपस्थित होते. #MyBMCUpdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 23, 2026

The directives were issued at a review meeting of the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma at the civic body’s Command Centre in Worli on Friday. Joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

BMC Steps Up Action Against Garbage Dumping

Of the 55 dry waste segregation centres across Mumbai, only 46 are operational, processing around 137.32 metric tonnes (MT) of dry waste daily. Sharma has directed officials to modernise these facilities and improve the efficiency of waste collection, segregation and recycling.

The BMC will also review infrastructure, waste-handling systems and record accuracy at the centres to identify gaps and implement necessary improvements.

Construction Debris Exceeds Processing Capacity

Mumbai’s construction and demolition (C&D) waste burden far exceeds its processing capacity, with the city generating over 8,500 MT of debris daily against a processing capacity of just 1,200 MT across two projects.

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Sharma has directed officials to tighten oversight, ensure segregation at source, enforce authorised transportation and streamline the scientific processing of debris.

He also called for digital tracking of debris movement, mandatory registration of relevant project sites and strict action against violators to curb improper disposal and strengthen compliance.

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