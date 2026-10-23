BMC Targets 184 Garbage Hotspots In Mumbai, Orders Stricter Monitoring Of Waste And Construction Debris

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Mumbai’s battle against garbage dumping remains far from over, with 184 of the 286 identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) yet to be eliminated.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed ward officials to map every hotspot, tighten CCTV surveillance and tackle the root causes of recurring garbage accumulation.
Making it clear that temporary clean-ups are not enough, the civic administration has called for permanent solutions and strict penalties against habitual offenders to prevent cleared spots from turning into dumping grounds again.
The directives were issued at a review meeting of the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma at the civic body’s Command Centre in Worli on Friday. Joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
BMC Steps Up Action Against Garbage Dumping
Of the 55 dry waste segregation centres across Mumbai, only 46 are operational, processing around 137.32 metric tonnes (MT) of dry waste daily. Sharma has directed officials to modernise these facilities and improve the efficiency of waste collection, segregation and recycling.
The BMC will also review infrastructure, waste-handling systems and record accuracy at the centres to identify gaps and implement necessary improvements.
Construction Debris Exceeds Processing Capacity
Mumbai’s construction and demolition (C&D) waste burden far exceeds its processing capacity, with the city generating over 8,500 MT of debris daily against a processing capacity of just 1,200 MT across two projects.
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Sharma has directed officials to tighten oversight, ensure segregation at source, enforce authorised transportation and streamline the scientific processing of debris.
He also called for digital tracking of debris movement, mandatory registration of relevant project sites and strict action against violators to curb improper disposal and strengthen compliance.
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