BMC Suspends 19,734 Birth Correction Entries In Mumbai Over Missing Documents, Sets October 30 Verification Deadline |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed citizens associated with 19,734 birth-correction entries suspended in its SAP system to submit the required documents for verification at their respective ward offices by October 30. The entries were made between 2024 and 2026.

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The birth-correction entries were suspended after scrutiny found the required documents missing or incomplete, while clarifying that the original birth records remain unchanged. Affected citizens have been notified by letter and asked to submit an application, their old birth certificate and valid supporting documents to the concerned BMC ward office by October 30, said civic official.

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The BMC has uploaded the list of 19,734 correction entries under “Birth Correction Data 2024 to 2026” on its website. Once verification is completed, fresh QR-coded birth certificates will be issued through the Civil Registration System (CRS). "SAP system is no longer in use and all registrations are now being handled through CRS. The notice was issued to give those affected a fair opportunity to make their case," the official said.