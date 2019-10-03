BMC starts ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ in all 24 wards

Mumbai: The BMC started a new cleanliness drive — ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ — from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi.

The BMC held 55 events in all the 24 wards and the civic ward offices, under the campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’. There were several activites, carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Under the campaign, thousands of citizens took part in the beach cleaning drive at Versova and Juhu. Students and teachers of 50 private and 80 civic-run schools took out rallies to spread awareness about the plastic-free city.

Also, BMC officials, with their teams initiated a drive in commercial and residential areas for collection of plastic.

Ward officers conducted information, education and communication (IEC) activities in more than 40 residential welfare association (RWA) to spread awareness. People across all the 24 wards rallied in the cleanliness movement in their respective ward wherein schoolkids too took part.