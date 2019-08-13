BMC seeks suggestions from public to maintain gardens

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has acquired nearly 1068 plots for developing them into gardens, grounds and play grounds.

The civic body now plans to introduce a new policy for the maintenance and beautification of the gardens and has invited the citizens to give their suggestions and objections.

People, housing societies, corporates and Non Governmental Organisations have been given two weeks time to respond with their suggestions, after which the BMC will publish the draft policy on the municipal website and in leading newspapers incorporating the suggestions.

"As of now, we are planning to give these gardens on contract for five years, but it can be changed, depending on the suggestions given by the public," said an official from the tree and garden department.

Earlier, the BMC had scrapped its adoption and caretaking policy and began taking back the plots from the NGOs, citizen groups and private bodies, after an uproar over restricting public access in several gardens and playgrounds.

The BMC had given 216 gardens to private parties and till now it has taken back about 190 of them. However, many open spaces allotted to politicians are yet to be taken back.