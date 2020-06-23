Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC seals two residential societies in South Mumbai after 31 COVID-19 positive cases reported in one week

Mumbai: Two residential societies in South Mumbai have been sealed by the BMC, after a total of 31 Covid19 positive cases were reported in last one week. A majority of these victims are drivers, domestic workers and house helps, compelling residential societies in south Mumbai to rethink allowing entry to outsiders

"Total ten cases have been reported in Sagar Darshan building on Bhulabhai Desai Road and 21 cases in Tahnee Heights on Napean Sea Road. We have now completely sealed the two buildings and quarantined other domestic help, drivers, gardeners etc who came in contact with those found positive. The residents of all buildings have been asked to follow physical distancing as Covid19 cases are still emerging in areas and now in high rises too," said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward.

As per the procedure, the buildings have been sealed and only essential services were allowed to operate. While at Sagar Darshan building most of the cases are that of residents, in Tahnee Heights, 19 of the cases were that of drivers, house helps etc and two

are residents, Gaikwad

informed.

The issue has become a matter of debate and arguments in highrises where some people are still in favour of allowing house helps. Both the affected SoBo buildings where cases have now been reported had allowed entry to domestic workers.

D ward reported 2021 cases till June 21, of which 1047 people have been discharged. The daily growth rate of covid19 cases in the ward currently stands at 2.1 per cent, which is higher to the overall city's average growth rate of cases.