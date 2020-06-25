BMC seals small causes court staffers’ quarters

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) C ward has sealed the small causes court employees' quarters on Wednesday after a resident tested COVID positive. Earlier, the civic officials had put banner declaring "Containment Zone" at the entrance of the court building which created panic among visitors and staff, but it was later removed.

The employees' quarters is just a few metres away from the court building.

C ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Chakrapani Alley confirmed and stated, "My team had put the banner stating court building as containment zone earlier, which has been removed immediately after it came to my notice. One of the residents of the staff quarters has tested COVID positive and so we have sealed the residence. As the court building is not sealed, judicial activities will continue to remain unaffected."