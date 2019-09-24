BMC reviews suggestions for new garden policy

Mumbai: Post the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) release of advertisements in newspapers for inviting suggestions and objections from citizens on open spaces, BMC has received many e-mails and numerous suggestions are being posted on the Facebook page of the Trees Department.

People are enthusiastic about the idea of BMC’s Trees and Gardens Department inviting their suggestions.

The corporation received plenty of suggestions for a new garden policy. Some of the suggestions that were repeatedly highlighted are like there should be access to everyone to the garden.

Proper signboards should be installed, an open gym and drinking water facility was also suggested. For gardens that are near to schools and colleges, an open reserved study space was mooted.

NGOs and other advance locality managements (ALM) should be involved in a committee at the ward level to keep an eye on the execution of maintenance.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) should be given a preference and there should be a ramp made for senior citizens at the entry point. Commercial programs should not be allowed.

These suggestions will be proposed in the improvement committee and will be discussed at various meetings and finally they will be implemented.

“We have received hundreds of e-mail suggestions. Going through them, there were many new ideas given by citizens.

All suggestions will be discussed with the commissioner and the proposals have to go through various meetings, after which the final draft will be prepared,” said an official from the Trees and Gardens Department.