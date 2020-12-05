BMC repairs century-old British era Tansa East pipeline 12 hours before deadline

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) water supply department on Thursday successfully completed the repair works of the century-old British era Tansa East Pipeline at Gawde Chowk.

A major leakage was reported on the pipeline on November 18 which led to loss of thousands of litres of water following which the water works department detected the leak and temporary arrangements were made to stop water breach. The engineers had also found out a major leak 25 feet below surface level for which major repair works were planned.

The repair works were undertaken between December 2 and 3 and during this time, five more leakages were found below the pipeline.

"We had to dig a 30 feet tunnel in order to repair the leakages. The leakages were detected and we had to suspend water supply to major areas of G South as well," said a senior official of the water works department.

The repair works were completed 12 hours prior to the deadline during the intervening night of December 3 and 4.

While carrying out the final phase of repairs, the engineers have also installed two manholes on the aqueduct in case further repair works are to be carried out in the future.

"These manholes will allow us to carry repair works without obstructing traffic," the official added.

Water supply to the G North and G South wards were restored from Friday morning in full force.