BMC Removes Flashing Lights From Mayor's Official Vehicle |

Mumbai: The red and blue flashing lights from the official vehicle of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde have been removed amid a controversy over the alleged illegality and accusations of promoting "VIP culture". Sharing photo of Tawde's official vehicle without the flashing lights, the BMC on Sunday in its statement said that similar lights have been taken off the vehicles allotted to civic office-bearers.

The BMC said that it took the action after it came to the administration’s notice that some of its vehicles had flashing lights installed.

Officials said the blue-red flashing lights, generally installed on police and other emergency vehicles, on the mayor’s car were removed earlier this week, a day after some social media users raised questions about them.

Speaking to media earlier Tawde said that as mayor she I has no interest in a red beacon car, and it was the administration's lapse.

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The issue came limelight after a social media post on X went viral showing mayor's official vehicle's photo flashing blue and red lights, questioning if it was authorised. The matter got escalated when activist Anil Galgali stated, 'It seems the use of flashing lights has been authorised on official vehicles !" adding that as per the instructions issued by the Central Government, the use of such lights has been restricted and is permissible only for specific emergency services. This matter should be taken seriously, and necessary action should be taken immediately.

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