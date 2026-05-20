BMC Proposes Tata Consultancy Services As Project Management Consultant For Ambitious Manori Desalination Plant

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has proposed appointing Tata Consultancy Services as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for its ambitious desalination plant planned at Manori in the western suburbs. The plant will have an initial capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD), expandable to 400 MLD, and is expected to be operational within the next four years. The proposal has been placed before the BMC’s standing committee for approval on Friday.

In last month the BMC received important clearances of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The civic body has now initiated the process of obtaining permissions from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which are crucial to move the project forward. The desalinated water will be conveyed from Manori to Charkop and onward to the tunnel shaft at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali. A tender for the conveyance tunnel has also been floated.

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The BMC will now appoint Tata consultancy services as PMC for looking after both the projects desalination and water tunnel. According to the civic official, the desalination project is highly technical in nature and requires an agency with specialised expertise in executing such projects." The BMC stated that Tata Consulting Engineers possesses prior experience in handling similar projects. According to the proposal, the total consultancy fee for the desalination project will amount to Rs. 36.91 crore.

The BMC awarded the contract to GVPR Engineers Limited in December 2025. The plant is estimated to cost Rs. 11,166.17 crore, including around Rs. 4,077 crore for construction, along with 20 years of operations and maintenance, power costs, taxes, and full lifecycle expenses.

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