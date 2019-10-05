BMC notice to give oil and gas training to workers

Mumbai: A meeting was held in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 4 to find out the mystery of the odour of gas leakage that was reported on September 19 in various parts of Mumbai.

In this meeting, the additional municipal commissioner, Ashiwini Joshi issued notices to all the gas and oil agencies to buy gas detectors balloons and equipments to detect any unusual emission in the air.

The oil and gas companies will have provide these detectors and equipment to all the Disaster Management Cells (DMCs) in all the 24 wards offices.

These will have to be also installed in the fire brigade vehicles. The company officials were also instructed that the vehicles transporting the gas and fuel should be equipped with GPS and monitoring system.

The driver and the helper of these vehicles should be trained properly by the disaster management cells. Joshi gave these instructions to the agencies presented in the meeting and said these instructions are in adherence with the rules of the DMC.

The meeting was attended by the officials from the fire brigade, director of the DMC, Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilisers (RCF), Mumbai police, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Many residents from the areas of Chembur, Govandi, Powai, Chandivali, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Borivali and Dahisar had complained to the police and the local ward offices about the gas odour.