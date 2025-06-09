 'BMC Mayor’s Post Should Go To Shiv Sena If Mahayuti Wins,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'BMC Mayor’s Post Should Go To Shiv Sena If Mahayuti Wins,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale

'BMC Mayor’s Post Should Go To Shiv Sena If Mahayuti Wins,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale

Gogawale also emphasized that the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—will contest the BMC elections jointly.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:47 AM IST
article-image
'BMC Mayor’s Post Should Go To Shiv Sena If Mahayuti Wins,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale | Wikipedia

Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale has asserted that if the Mahayuti alliance emerges victorious in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the post of Mayor should go to the Shiv Sena. Justifying this claim, he stated that since the Chief Minister belongs to the BJP, the Shiv Sena should rightfully claim the Mayor’s position in Mumbai.

Gogawale also emphasized that the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—will contest the BMC elections jointly. Preparations for local body elections are intensifying across Maharashtra, and ruling alliance partners are currently evaluating their grassroots strength to finalize seat-sharing agreements.

Meanwhile, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has launched a state-wide membership drive to strengthen its base. Political observers speculate that the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP may continue their alliance for the BMC polls, while opposition parties like Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS might join forces to pose a significant challenge.

Read Also
CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Maharashtra Energy Development Agency's New Green Office Building...
article-image

Responding to questions about seat-sharing, Gogawale rejected the possibility of the BJP taking the lion’s share of seats as it did during the Assembly elections. “BJP and Shiv Sena have equal strength in the BMC,” he stated, indicating that negotiations will be crucial in the 50–60 wards not held by either party. He also acknowledged that the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is expected to claim a few seats.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Recalling the post-Assembly election scenario where Eknath Shinde was reportedly denied the Chief Minister’s post by BJP leaders, Gogawale hinted that the Shiv Sena may now be aiming for the next best thing—the Mayoral post in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise