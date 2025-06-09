'BMC Mayor’s Post Should Go To Shiv Sena If Mahayuti Wins,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale | Wikipedia

Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale has asserted that if the Mahayuti alliance emerges victorious in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the post of Mayor should go to the Shiv Sena. Justifying this claim, he stated that since the Chief Minister belongs to the BJP, the Shiv Sena should rightfully claim the Mayor’s position in Mumbai.

Gogawale also emphasized that the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—will contest the BMC elections jointly. Preparations for local body elections are intensifying across Maharashtra, and ruling alliance partners are currently evaluating their grassroots strength to finalize seat-sharing agreements.

Meanwhile, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has launched a state-wide membership drive to strengthen its base. Political observers speculate that the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP may continue their alliance for the BMC polls, while opposition parties like Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS might join forces to pose a significant challenge.

Responding to questions about seat-sharing, Gogawale rejected the possibility of the BJP taking the lion’s share of seats as it did during the Assembly elections. “BJP and Shiv Sena have equal strength in the BMC,” he stated, indicating that negotiations will be crucial in the 50–60 wards not held by either party. He also acknowledged that the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is expected to claim a few seats.

Recalling the post-Assembly election scenario where Eknath Shinde was reportedly denied the Chief Minister’s post by BJP leaders, Gogawale hinted that the Shiv Sena may now be aiming for the next best thing—the Mayoral post in Mumbai.