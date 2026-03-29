BMC Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment Sparks Debate Among Mumbai Architects, Planners And Experts |

Mumbai: Although the BMC's ambitious central park, sports arena and convention centre at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse is still at the planning stage, it has been received strong reactions from architects and urban planners. At the time 119 members of the Mumbai Architects Collective (MCA) raised strong objections against redevelop open spaces along the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and build a central park at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the Practicing Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA)- an prominent body in urban development has extended support to the project.

Sandip Issore, president of PEATA said, "Any development has to be in balance without sacrificing true value of Mumbai City. Considering the growing population, Mumbaikars need development and new facilities, but the space is lacking. Therefore, utilising the existing open spaces in multiple ways is the prudency. The PEATA's stand has always been while doing developments and advancements, the grace of the city should be retained."

Manoj Daisaria, an architect from Ghatkopar and a member of PEATA said, "Mahalaxmi Racecourse project, will open up rare openspace to the public which will improve quality of life in a dense city like mumbai and have long term environmental and social gains. If executed well it can become most transformative urban project."

On the other hand the MAC have warned that the 298-acre project risks cost overruns, environmental harm, weak land governance and limited public access without an integrated plan. Earlier this month, the MAC in association Indian Society of Landscape Architects held an open forum understanding the significance of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the proposed master plan for its redevelopment. The key takeaway was that 'Mumbai's open spaces aren't just "vacant land" for infrastructure; they are living ecosystems.'

A presentation by architect Harshad Bhatia highlighted that location serves as a percolation space and plays an important role in storm water drainage of the city, and opined that the land can continue to have some surface level use but not the way it is being proposed with above and underground built structures with a redefined landscape proposal. It should be open to public use and maintained by the Municipal Authorities. While architect Alan Abraham said that such development was not meant to be a public space and would be eventually ticketed to control entry and maintenance. Such construction would also obstruct the storm water drain and also have effect on the surrounding air quality.

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On February 22, during a citizens' dialogue, the BMC unveiled the draft design plan of the Central Park and Sports Arena & Convention Centre at the racecourse. The presentation unveiled BMC's Lease Plan of Mumbai Central Park, 9.1 acres Sports Arena & Convention Centre with more than three halls, variety of garden views, night fountains, artificial hillock, subway, three basement parkings, enhanced connectivity and many more. The master plan prepared by architect Hafeez Contractor, is largely divided into three sections - Garden, Sports Arena and Convention Center.

Speaking with the FPJ, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said, "The tender for subway is issued, and feasibility study for basement work is going on. There is no estimates yet for basements, but the subway will be around Rs 500 crore."

It was in December 2025, DCM Eknath Shinde announced that the Mahalaxmi racecourse would be developed on the lines of New York Central Park.

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