BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ to decimate virus in North Mumbai

Mumbai: After its Dharavi success story, which was hailed by the Union Health Ministry, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes to aggressively implement its 'Chase the Virus' strategy in Malad, Dahisar, Kandivli and Borivli, where Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly. Apart from detection and preliminary examination of patients, the BMC will step up tracing, tracking, testing and treatment in these areas, where the doubling rate is way below the average of 29 days in Greater Mumbai. Accordingly, on Monday, the civic body launched another rapid action plan, ‘Mission Zero’ at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri.

The Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, said the Union Ministry of Health had hailed the BMC’s proactive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city, especially in Dharavi. "The BMC hopes for similar performance in the rest of wards,’’ she noted. Pednekar said the corporation would emphasise the strict implementation of 'Mission Zero' to restore normalcy in Greater Mumbai.

Under Mission Zero, BMC has flagged off 50 vans - mobile dispensaries/labs - which will visit every nook and corner of the seven wards on the civic body's radar for two-three weeks, carrying out preliminary examination of patients. "We plan to conduct rapid testing and screening of patients through these mobile dispensaries. We have hired 50 doctors and 100 lab technicians for these 50 mobile dispensaries, which will collect swab samples too. We have started this initiative in association with the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana," said Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Chahal added, "These 50 mobile dispensary vans will visit affected areas of Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivli, Dahisar and Kandivli for 2-3 weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients. We have even appointed community leaders in these affected areas to report to us if things that are not functioning in the way they are supposed to, so that we can take action immediately. Those found symptomatic will be shifted from their residence and allotted beds in dedicated Covid hospitals, as soon as they test positive. Those found asymptomatic yet positive or have mild symptoms, will be put under home quarantine or shifted to institutional isolation centres." As its name suggests, Mission Zero aims to bring down to zero the number of positive cases in the city.

The project has been initiated on a Public-Private Partnership basis, and NGOs and organisations like the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, CREDAI-MCHI, Desh Apanayen and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will also participate.

In parts of the city like Malad (P/North), Borivli (R/Central Ward), Dahisar (R/North Ward), Kandivli (R/South Ward), Bhandup (S Ward) and Mulund (T Ward), the doubling rate in these areas is between 16 and 20 days which is well below the average rate of 34 days. Infection in these areas continues to be on the rise despite all efforts.

"In addition to the measures being taken at the ward-level, there appears to be a need to carry out special activities as the infections keep increasing – even in non-slum societies. Hence we have launched Mission Zero. We have already shortlisted the areas in these seven wards which are most affected with the help of local police and have implemented complete lockdown in these areas to start with," said a senior BMC official.