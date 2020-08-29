BMC is missing intent to repair roads: Ravi Raja

Mumbai: Opposition leader of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ravi Raja has taken a dig at the civic body stating that the BMC needs to be more proactive when it comes about the maintenance of the roads.

A stretch of the busy Sion-Dharavi link road which is used by thousands of motorists regularly was found, filled with hundreds of crater-shaped potholes. The road was repaired earlier in February this year, however, potholes re-emerged within six years its repair.

Local residents and activists protested the appalling condition of the road, and within three days, the civic body initiated repair works in the roads.

"The BMC is trying to dodge the accountability of the mishaps, the work order has been passed over a year now, the road was repaired six months back, however, it got washed away as soon as there was rain," Raja told FPJ.

"The fact BMC repaired the road within three days after people started protests clearly shows it has all the means to do the works, while it's the intent that is missing," Raja added.

Raja, the Congress corporator of F North ward, covering the low lying areas of King's Circle and Sion, stated all the important roads in his ward is filled with potholes.

"Most of the roads in my areas are filled with potholes, I have written and approached the civic commissioner multiple times for preparing the roads but no action has been taken from their end yet. That's why I say BMC's intent to do anything, rises only if there's a public outrage," stated the Corporator.