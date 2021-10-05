BMC intensifies its drive against mosquito-breeding spots in city

The BMC has intensified its action against mosquito-breeding hotspots in the city. According to senior officials, under-construction area have been identified at the ward-level in all 24 civic wards, following which health-checks of labourers and workers are being conducted to check if they are showing symptoms of malaria.

The officials said that many pits dug for civil work and open roofs at under-construction sites have turned into mosquito breeding hotspots.

“During lockdown, all construction work was stalled. At many places, work didn’t resume due to which these places have become breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said the official.

He added that every ward office has been directed to identify these spots and carry out drives regularly. So far, more than 5,000 mosquito breeding spots have been destroyed and more than five lakh houses have been inspected. “There are many low lying areas like Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel where water doesn’t recede easily during monsoon. These turn into breeding spots for mosquitoes,” the official said.

In August, the BMC conducted a special fumingation drive in G/South ward using drones. The officials said that owing to the intensified fumingation drive, the number of malaria and dengue cases declined here.

“This year, we recorded a slight increase in mosquito-related diseases in both the island city and suburbs. Many residents have attributed the ongoing metro work to be a main reason behind this. We have already told the authorities to keep an eye on these sites,” the official added.

A senior official from the BMC health department said that many people nowadays are taking the malaria and dengue tests as soon as symptoms started to show up. The official said that people have become more alert after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:50 PM IST