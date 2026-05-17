BMC Identifies 147 Garbage Vulnerable Sites, Launches Ward-Wise Clean-Up Drive With CCTV Monitoring | File Pic

Mumbai: In a push to curb chronic dumping, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 147 garbage vulnerable sites and launched ward-wise action plans to eliminate them. The civic body also plans to tackle these sites through intensified waste collection, CCTV monitoring, and sustained behaviour-change campaigns, particularly in high-footfall zones and informal settlements.

The BMC has mapped 147 garbage vulnerable points across its 26 wards, with M/West leading at 37 sites spanning Chedha Nagar, Chembur and Tilak Nagar. P/North follows with 12 sites in Malad and Malwani, while G/North area such as Dadar, Dharavi and N ward - Ghatkopar account for 10 each. Deonar and Mankhurd in M/East and Matunga, Sion, Wadala in F/North have nine sites each, highlighting a concentration in densely populated pockets.

Of the over 6,300 to 6,500 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste generated daily in the city, a considerable volume is collected from such vulnerable points. These are located in high-footfall areas or dense informal settlements with limited access for collection vehicles, making them persistent hotspots of unmanaged waste, with implications for sanitation, health, and environmental quality.

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Cracking down on chronic dumping, the BMC has tasked ward-level staff with eliminating these spots. “We will map each location, identify the cause, and impose penalties in cases of unauthorised dumping. Targeted interventions will be implemented to shut these spots for good,” an official said. The civic body will also ramp up collection services and install CCTV cameras to deter repeat offences.

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