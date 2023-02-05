BMC health budget|Mumbai: Finger on pulse, focus trained on hypertension, diabetes

Mumbai: Finger on pulse, focus trained on hypertension, diabetes | Representative pic

Mumbai: With the Covid-19 pandemic waning, the focus has shifted to non-communicable, lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension, for the BMC has allocated Rs 12 Cr in the 2023-24 health budget. However, this year’s allocation of Rs 6,309 crore is 9% less than last year.

As per a recently conducted survey, the hypertension burden has increased 34%, while diabetes is now detected in 18% individuals above 15 years of age; both are reasons for premature death and complications like cardiovascular disease, stroke, kidney disease and eye problems.

Focus of budget

The main focus of this year’s budget is upgradation of peripheral hospitals, which have witnessed high patient turnout from the suburbs. Moreover, Rs120 crore has been sanctioned for new MRI and CT scan machines at KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals.

Chahal said the procurement process has started through a public-private partnership project at Loknete Eknathrao Gaikwad Urban Health Centre under Sion Hospital in Dharavi.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the focus will be on measures to improve the health of Mumbaikars through HBT clinics, Shiv Yoga Kendra and non-communicable disease control.

HEALTH GAUGE

Population above 30 years (47%) will be screened every Wednesday in 2023-24

HBT clinics ₹50 cr

Shiv Yoga Kendras ₹5 cr

KEM digi repository-retrieval system ₹3.25 cr

CT scan and MRI facilities at 3 key hospitals

Beautification of crematoriums ₹1.40 cr

Insecticide and fogging machines ₹35 cr

