BMC Headquarters, Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminated In Honour Of 1956 Hungarian Revolution | Watch

The BMC headquarters were illuminated to commemorate the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. | Salman Ansari/Free Press Journal

Mumbai: The headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were on Friday illuminated with the Indian tricolour and the colours of the Hungarian national flag to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and War of Independence.

The municipal corporation organised the commemorative light projection in cooperation with the Consulate General of Hungary in Mumbai.

The anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and War of Independence is celebrated every year on October 23.

On Thursday, Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also illuminated with the Indian tricolour and the Hungarian national flag to commemorate the occasion.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also illuminated to honour the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. |

About the 1956 Hungarian Revolution

The 1956 revolution in the east European country against communist rule and foreign occupation had elicited widespread support in the democratic world. This was the first major popular uprising against communism in eastern Europe after the Second World War.

The Indian Embassy in Budapest had played a major role at the time, providing shelter to those persecuted and acting as a mediator between the Hungarian revolutionaries and the authorities in the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Following the defeat of the revolution, Indian diplomatic efforts led the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had played a role in preventing the execution of freedom fighter Árpád Göncz, who went on to become the first democratically elected president of the country after the fall of communism.