BMC Gets CRZ Nod For 21-km Kasheli–Mulund Water Tunnel To Boost Mumbai Supply

BMC Gets CRZ Nod For 21-km Water Tunnel To Boost Mumbai Supply | Representational Image

The BMC's ambitious 21-kilometer water conveyance tunnel project, connecting Yevai and Kasheli in Thane to Mulund in eastern suburbs, has finally received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. This approval will help strengthen Mumbai's water supply, making it more reliable and resilient for the city’s growing needs. The existing pipeline will remain as a reliable backup, complementing the new tunnel for improved distribution.

Project Scope and Timeline

The proposed Kasheli–Mulund tunnel will complement the Mumbai-Nashik highway expansion. The BMC will also build a tunnel from Yevai Reservoir to Kasheli. In March 2024, tenders were issued for a 14-km Yevai–Kasheli tunnel and a 7-km Kasheli–Mulund tunnel, with both expected to be completed in six to seven years. However, the project had been awaiting environmental clearances.

Higher Capacity Infrastructure

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted CRZ clearance for the BMC’s waterway project from Kasheli (Bhiwandi) to Mulund (Octroi Naka). The new infrastructure will have higher capacity and be designed to reduce leaks and contamination,” said a senior civic official.

Also Watch:

Reducing Damage Risks

He further noted, “The existing pipelines, being at ground level, are highly vulnerable to damage from the ongoing development projects across Mumbai and Thane. By constructing the new tunnel 110 meters underground, we can significantly reduce the risk of leaks and bursts.” At present, the BMC supplies 4,000 million litres of water daily (MLD) from lakes in Thane and Nashik through an extensive network of pipelines.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/