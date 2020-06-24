BMC extends validity of various approvals up to December 31

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday has released a circular extending the validity of all permissions up to December 31 subject to recovery of revalidation charges and fees. This was necessitated as the extension was granted by BMC up to June 30 for the validity of permissions, whose validity was expiring between March 1 and June 29.

BMC Chief Engineer VP Chithore in the circular said, ‘’In view of direction from Government of India it is proposed to extend the validity of all permissions automatically up to December 31 subject to recovery of revalidation charges/fees. BMC will not charge penalty while granting the renewal or revalidation during this period.’’

The permissions include commencement certificates, completion certificates, payment schedule of charges including development charges and compliances by building proponents.

Further, the approvals were also relating to the development, construction of the temporary structure, NOC for drinking water supply, drainage layout and sewerage treatment plant.