BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s celebratory post on the party’s BMC victory sparks sharp reactions across social media | X - @Devendra_Office

Mumbai, Jan 16: A celebratory post by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election has sparked a divided debate on X.

Calling it a “sweet ‘rasmalai’ victory” for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai, Surya congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party workers for their efforts.

He said the “Triple Engine Sarkar”, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would work strongly for Mumbai’s redevelopment and improve ease of living for Mumbaikars.

A sweet 'Rasmalai' victory for @BJP4Mumbai in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election.



Congratulations to CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and all dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts in this victory.



The Triple Engine Sarkar, under the leadership of PM Shri… pic.twitter.com/20XvXoTEGd — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 16, 2026

The post quickly became a focal point for reactions ranging from enthusiastic support to biting sarcasm and direct criticism. Several users echoed the “rasmalai” metaphor, using it to either praise the BJP’s win or mock what they called an over-sweet celebration. Others used the moment to question governance, accountability, and the wider implications of the result for Indian politics.

Sweet victory, sour allegations

While BJP supporters hailed the BMC outcome as a decisive mandate, critics raised serious concerns about the electoral process. One user said the Election Commission of India deserved a “21-gun salute” for conducting elections despite what he claimed were “countless proofs of open irregularities” by the NDA.

The comment, dripping with irony, went on to describe the result as a “great step towards one-party rule in India”, reflecting fears among sections of the opposition and civil society about shrinking political space.

Other reactions were openly sarcastic. A user suggested that a packet of rasmalai be sent to the house of Raj Thackeray, while another joked that rasmalai sales would rise in the coming days.

Yet another comment likened the BJP manifesto to a “dessert menu”, saying it was only missing the actual sweets. These remarks underline how political victories in India increasingly play out as meme-driven, performative battles on social media, where symbolism can be as powerful as substance.

@BJP4India @BJP4Mumbai Kindly dispatch five kilograms of RasMalai to their address 😌🍨 the manifesto already looks like a dessert menu 🤡📜 just missing the actual sweets 🍬😂@AUThackeray @RajThackeray — Vijaykumar A (@Vijaykumar12161) January 16, 2026

Cheers, challenges and leadership questions

Not all criticism was light-hearted. One user, identifying himself as a BJP supporter from Bengaluru South, directly challenged Tejasvi Surya, asking what he had done for his own constituency. He pointed to poor conditions in a locality where Surya’s uncle is an MLA and questioned the MP’s performance.

This comment stood out for shifting the focus from Mumbai’s civic politics to Surya’s personal political record, highlighting a growing impatience among voters who want measurable local outcomes, not just national narratives.

At the same time, supporters projected the BMC win as a springboard for expansion in southern India. Some users expressed hope that Tejasvi Surya and Annamalai K would take the lead in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, ushering in what they described as a “new era of progress and all-round development”.

Another user jokingly asked Surya why he had not tagged Annamalai K while celebrating the “rasmalai victory”, adding that he hoped the BJP’s “high command” would return control of the Tamil Nadu unit to the “Singham”.

We look forward to you and @annamalai_k ji to take the mantle in #Karnataka and #TamilNadu and usher in a new era of progress and all round development in South India. More power to you both for this mission. 🙏 — Nikhil (@knikhil21) January 16, 2026

Dear Tejasvi, How could you miss tagging @annamalai_k on the 'rasmalai' victory 🤣 🤣🤣

Sincerely hope the 'high command' gives the control of @BJP4TamilNadu back to the Singham!!! — Vishwanathan Iyer 🇮🇳 (@vishy173) January 16, 2026

Taken together, the reactions show how a single celebratory tweet can capture the mood of contemporary Indian politics: triumphant, polarised, and deeply personal.

The BJP’s BMC victory has clearly energised its supporters, but it has also sharpened questions about governance, electoral fairness, and leadership accountability.

The rasmalai metaphor, meant to signal sweetness and celebration, has instead revealed contrasting tastes: for some, it is proof of development and popular support; for others, it is an overly sugary symbol masking deeper concerns.

