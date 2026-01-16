BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Mumbai Chief Ameet Satam Meets CM Fadnavis At Varsha As Party Heads To Choose City's Next Mayor

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Friday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, as the saffron party appeared poised to emerge as the single largest party while vote counting continued for the BMC elections. He was accompanied by state minister Ashish Shelar, MLC Prasad Lad and MLA Shrikant Bhartiya.

BJP leaders celebrated the party’s performance by feeding sweets to one another. The official BJP Mumbai handle also shared photographs of the meeting on X.

Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis spoke to state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai unit president Ameet Satam, congratulating them on the party’s strong performance.

Praising Chavan’s leadership, Fadnavis said the party had achieved a remarkable victory across Maharashtra. Congratulating Satam, he lauded his efforts and expressed confidence about the party’s prospects.

As of 5:15 pm, the BJP was leading on 97 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) was ahead on 30 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading on 64 seats, MNS on nine, and Congress on 14 seats.