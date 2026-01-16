BMC Election Results 2026: Congress Wins Kalina Ward 90 By Mere 7 Votes, Recount Demand Raised By BJP Candidate

Congress candidate Tulip Miranda defeated BJP’s Jyoti Upadhyay | Facebook, Instagram

Counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 began at 10 am on Friday. According to the latest trends, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, has crossed the majority mark of 114 seats, strengthening its position to form the civic body’s next administration.

A high-voltage contest was witnessed in Kalina Ward No. 90, where the fight went down to the wire. Congress candidate Tulip Miranda defeated BJP’s Jyoti Upadhyay by a slender margin of just seven votes, making it one of the closest contests of this election.

BJP Candidate Seeks Recount

The narrow defeat has sparked major controversy in the ward, with the BJP candidate challenging the results and formally demanding a recount of votes over dissatisfaction with the counting process.

Opposition Alliances And Poll Dynamics

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) contested the polls in alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP). The Congress chose to contest independently, without entering into any pre-poll alliance.

Voter Turnout Lower Than 2017

The overall voter turnout for the 2026 BMC elections stood at 52.94 per cent, lower than the 55.23 per cent recorded in the 2017 polls, which marked Mumbai’s highest participation in the last five election cycles.