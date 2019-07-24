BMC destroys 2.84 lakh mosquito breeding spots

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said it had removed 8,729 unattended tyres from various localities and destroyed 2.84 lakh mosquito breeding spots to check the spread of Malaria and other vector-borne infections since January 1 this year.

Listing out various measures undertaken by the civic body, a senior official said that regular inspections have been conducted by its pest control and insecticide department from January to mid-June this year.

“We have removed 8,729 tyres and destroyed 2.84 lakh mosquito breeding spots,” a senior civic official said. Inspection of unprotected and unattended water pots, bottles, thermocol, tanks, wells, fountains etc. has been

carried out to ensure that these spots do not turn out to be hotbeds for mosquito breeding, the official said. BMC Pesticide Officer Dr Rajan Naringrekar said larva of Aedes Agypti, Anopheles Stephensi, having the potential to spread dengue, chikungunya, Malaria and other kinds of fever, were killed at various spots.

The BMC also appealed to the citizens to destroy all useless scrap material like tyres, thermocol, coconut remains and plastic as water gets stored in them and they become breeding ground for infectious mosquitoes.

“Besides, our inspectors have also requested to all citizens to not store water in utensils or any other storage places for more than five to six days and to ensure that water tanks are cleaned every week,” official said.