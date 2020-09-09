BMC demolishes Kangana's office: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga 'orders' bangles for Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began demolishing the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions.

The BMC Executive Engineer said that illegal works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws. "Therefore, the work carried out as mentioned in the notice schedule is declared as unauthorized," said the Executive Engineer.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has ordered bangles for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Bagga posted screenshots of ordering bangles from e-commerce website Amazon.

"Ordered Bangles for Uddhav Thackrey @officeofut after his Illegal order to demolish @KanganaTeam Office. Udhaav Wear this pls (sic)," the BJP leader wrote.