BMC demolishes Kangana's office: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga 'orders' bangles for Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began demolishing the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions.
The BMC Executive Engineer said that illegal works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws. "Therefore, the work carried out as mentioned in the notice schedule is declared as unauthorized," said the Executive Engineer.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has ordered bangles for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Bagga posted screenshots of ordering bangles from e-commerce website Amazon.
"Ordered Bangles for Uddhav Thackrey @officeofut after his Illegal order to demolish @KanganaTeam Office. Udhaav Wear this pls (sic)," the BJP leader wrote.
In related development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut's office and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.
Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction. The petition also sought a stay on the demolition process.
The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.
The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.
Reacting to the demolition process, Ranaut said, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy (sic)."
(With input from agancies)
