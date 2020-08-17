BMC declares 13 bridges as dangerous

As Ganeshotsav is set to begin from August 22, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a list of 13 dangerous bridges that should be avoided by devotees for processions and immersions. The corporation has strictly warned devotees not to gather in large numbers and not to play loud music on these bridges.

BMC has issued a notice in leading newspapers for this purpose. For Curry Road, Arthur Road and Chinchpokli bridge, it has precisely mentioned that not more than 16 tonnes of weight should be put on these bridges. Civic officials and Mumbai traffic police will be deployed there to alert people about the same.

Names of the 13 dangerous bridges:

Central suburbs

Ghatkopar --RoB

Curry Rd --RoB

Arthur Rd --RoB

Byculla-- RoB

Western Suburbs