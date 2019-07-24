BMC comes up with anti-RotaVirus vaccine

Mumbai: For the first time the public health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a vaccine for RotaVirus — an infection in its current immunisation programme.

RotaVirus is a highly contagious disease and makes thousands of children fall sick every year and vaccination is the only specific intervention strategy for protection from RotaVirus infection.

“It is an attempt to reduce burden of diarrhoea and subsequent health complications in children due to which 40 per cent of them are suffering from this disease,” said a health official.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health official, BMC said the decision was taken on July 20 based on instructions by central health and family welfare ministry and these vaccines will be provided by the state government.

“We have dispensed the RotaVirus vaccines in all the vaccination centres of BMC including dispensaries, major and peripheral hospitals and maternity homes.

We have also trained all staff members of major and peripheral hospitals, dispensaries and maternity homes for administering the vaccine in an ideal and effective manner,” said Dr Keskar.

The clinical features of RotaVirus diarrhoea may vary from transient loose stools to severe diarrhea with vomiting. If not treated adequately, it may cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, shock and death.

Officials said it is given orally to infants in a three-dose schedule at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age. The vaccine will be co-administered with other vaccines as per the immunisation schedule.

“The vaccination is an important method to prevent deaths in children due to diarrhea,” said Dr Santosh Revankar, joint executive health officer, BMC.

Dr Tushar Maniar, head of department, paediatrics, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital said the inclusion of RotaVirus immunisation in Universal Immunisation Programme is a welcome step and RotaVirus being a leading cause of severe diarrhea, was introduced by government of India in Universal Immunisation Programme in 2016 for four states.

“RotaVirus is detected in stool samples of 35-40 per cent of paediatric patients admitted for acute gastroenteritis. This will help in protecting the children from most vulnerable to RotaVirus diarrhoeal disease, which in turn will prevent other co-morbidity like malnutrition and result in improving the overall health of these children,” added Dr Maniar. RotaVirus vaccine has been included in National Immunisation Programme of 96 countries. It is being expanded throughout the country in a phased manner.