BMC Clears ₹80,952 Cr Budget For Mumbai After Historic 94-Hour Debate

High drama in BMC as opposition stalls urgent clearance of the Wadala redevelopment proposal | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) witnessed an unprecedented and politically charged budget session this year at its historic Corporation Hall. For the first time in its history, Civic House proceedings were broadcast live over 12 days.

Out of 237 corporators, 188—including 10 nominated members—actively participated, transforming the 94-hours debate into a contest of competing priorities. Opposition members pushed for tighter fiscal discipline and more equitable allocation of resources, while the ruling side sought to defend its development agenda and spending choices.

Opposition Stages Walkout

The Rs. 80,952.56 crore budget for 2026–27 was finally approved at 1:16 a.m. on Friday after intense deliberations. Notably, a reallocation of Rs. 800 crore toward a development fund emerged as a key highlight of the budget. However, the opposition, led by Shiv Sena (UBT), staged a walkout in protest, alleging unequal and politically motivated distribution of development funds.