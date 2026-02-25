BMC Budget 2026: From Building Plans To Licences, Citizens To Get Step-by-Step AI Guidance As BMC Aims To Cut Delays And Simplify Services |

Mumbai, Feb 25: In a move signalling its intent to embrace digital governance, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence initiative in the 2026 budget. The civic body plans to deploy AI-driven tools to simplify services for citizens, enhance employee efficiency and strengthen urban planning.

The initiative is a step towards building an AI enabled civic administration that is more responsive, transparent and data-driven.

#LIVE | Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Presents BMC Budget Of Rs 80,952.50 Crore For 2026-27



Visuals by Devashri Bhujbal #BMCBudget2026 #BMCBudget #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WAE0vCvVW5 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 25, 2026

Citizen AI Coach To Simplify Online Services

At the heart of the announcement is the BMC Citizen AI Coach. Designed as a digital walk through assistant, the tool will guide citizens while applying online for various civic services.

From property related applications to licences and permissions, the AI Coach will provide step by step assistance, helping users navigate forms, upload documents and understand requirements. The aim is to reduce confusion, minimise errors and ease the overall experience of interacting with BMC systems.

Civic officials believe that this will particularly benefit senior citizens and first time users who often struggle with online portals.

Employee AI Coach For Operational Efficiency

Alongside citizen support, the civic body will introduce a BMC Employee AI Coach. This digital assistant is expected to help staff understand system workflows, learn various IT platforms used within the corporation and resolve system-related queries.

By offering guided tutorials and self learning modules, the tool aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce dependency on manual troubleshooting. Officials said the move is expected to speed up file movement and internal processes.

Strategic Partnership With IIT Bombay

To strengthen its AI ambitions, BMC has formalised a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The collaboration will focus on artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and predictive modelling to improve service delivery.

Through this partnership, the civic body plans to enhance predictive planning, optimise resource allocation and encourage evidence based decision making. The initiative will institutionalise innovation and enable informed governance at scale.

AI In Auto DCR And Urban Planning

The budget also proposes integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning methods into the Auto DCR application. The technology will enhance automated scrutiny of building proposals, improve compliance checks and detect rule deviations more efficiently.

In addition, AI is expected to be used for analysing development trends and approval processes. By studying patterns in construction and urban growth, the system will assist planners in making more strategic decisions.

With this digital push, BMC appears determined to blend technology with governance, aiming to make civic services faster, smarter and more citizen-friendly in the years ahead.

