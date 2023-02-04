BMC budget 2023: No extra tax on citizens, capital expenditure increased to 52%; Here's all you need to know

BMC Budget 2023: Mumbai civic body announces clean air initiative in city |

Brihanmumbai Municipal Administrator, Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal. On Saturday, declared the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The total estimated budget of BMC for the financial Year 2023-24 is ₹52,619.07 crore. which exceeds the budget estimates 2022-23 by 14.52 percent. Last year's estimated budget was ₹45,949.21 crore. Interestingly, this year BMC has not levied any extra tax on the citizens but to fulfill the requirement of extended budget amount, money will be withdrawn from the reserve funds of BMC. Therefore, BMC will withdraw ₹18,746.09 crore from its reserve funds for its ongoing project. In the month of January, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated various infrastructural projects of Mumbai. On that occasion, the PM had mentioned thousands of crores rupees are lying in the BMC's fixed deposit. Thereafter, Uddhav Thackeray had also targeted BJP over the statement.

Provisions for Health, Education after suggestion by Shinde-Fadnavis

This BMC budget is an imprint of Shinde-Fadnavis government. All the suggestions which Shinde and Fadnvais directed to BMC Commissioner are included in this budget. This budget has also been called an election budget. Health, Education, Improvement of environment and Transparency are the four main points which the Shinde-Fadnavis government had asked Chahal to focus on while making a budget. Therefore, provisions have also been made for these sectors under this budget.

BMC budget was presented in the Corporation hall, very first Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide (eastern suburbs) presented Education budget to Administrator Chahal and thereafter Additional Commissioner (Project ) P.Velrasu presented budget to Chahal and he presented the budget before all the Additional Commissioners, joint commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

First time, capital expenditure up and revenue expenditure down: Chahal

According to Chahal this is the first time in BMC's history that Capital expenditure (the amount which is used for the public and various project ) has increased upto 52 percent i.e. ₹27247.80 crore. and Revenue expenditure (expenditure on salaries, perks and other facility amount for BMC staffs) has brought down to 48 percent i.e. ₹ 25,305.94 crore. It means, this year maximum amount will be used for the benefit of Citizens of Mumbai. Chahal has also stated five years before revenue expenditure had reached upto 71 percent and only 21 percent amount was being used for the benefit of citizens and that has been changed this year. The BMC has made ₹1680.19 crore for the health sector and ₹3027.13 crore education, ₹2825.06 crore for roads and ₹2100 crore for Bridges department. BMC has started "Arogyam Kutumbakam '' scheme to screen and cure Hypertension, Diabetes and Sugar patients of Mumbai under the scheme door to door screening will be done to identify the patients. also target of setting up HBT health centers. Further, BMC will initiate a scheme for the 'Mumbai Schools and Skill centers' to provide skill education to the 9th and 10th standard BMC students. BMC has also announced a seven-step strategy under the Clean Air Mumbai initiative, with the objective of reducing air pollution emissions. The civic body has made a provision of Rs. 25 crores

BMC received 965 suggestions ahead of budget

To make a budget citizen oriented BMC had sought suggestions from citizens, NGOs and political parties. BMC has received 965 suggestions from the citizens among them most of the suggestions were related to roads, foot paths and health related. BMC had selected most of the suggestions and made provisions.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)